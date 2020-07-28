Apple patent envisions two iPads connected and being used as a dual-screen device

The iPad has actually long been promoted to be the portable computing device of the future, and with the arrival of Apple’s Magic Keyboard and brand-new functions presented by iPadOS 14, the case is getting more powerful. But it appears that Apple has more extreme concepts in its stock, with one patent ( by means of AppleIn sider) proving two iPads connected together and being used as a dual-screen computing maker.

A patent– entitled “Modular multiple display electronic devices”– submitted by Apple prior to the USPTO explains a technique to link two iPads (or electronic gadgets with a screen) by means of a device, making the entire setup appear like a laptop computer. When connected, among the gadgets can be used as a screen, while the other one can be used as a digital keyboard or mouse for input. Sounds like the Microsoft Surface Neo yet?

“In a coupled configuration, the first computing resources are available for use by the second electronic device via the communication path such that the first display is operable as a primary display capable of presenting visual content in accordance with the first and second computing resources, and the second display is operable as a secondary display that is capable of providing data for operation of the coupled configuration” states the patent description.

In case the patent description does not make much sense, the diagrams in the patent filing will make things perfectly clear. Have a appearance: