Apple partners with Paramount on Martin Scorsese’s new film – Panorama

After weeks of ironing out funding issues within Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” adaptation, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Paramount has enlisted Apple to find the film within the hump.

Sources tell Variety which Paramount will still distribute the murder mystery play, with Apple forthcoming on to fund the pic and serve as the film’s imaginative studio. Deals have not shut, but resources include that they are very prone to in the forthcoming days.

Imperative Entertainment, whose partners Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas obtained the publication 2016, will create the film. Imperative first purchased the book and could afterwards bring on Scorsese and DiCaprio to reteam on the job before bringing it into Paramount.

Based on David Grann’s non invasive -fiction publication, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is put in 1920s ) Oklahoma, in which the recently constructed Bureau of Investigation started investigating a series of murders of wealthy Osage Indians who’d been awarded earnings rights to petroleum found under their lands. The publication carries the subtitle “The Osage Murders and the Birth of the F.B.I.”

For weeks, the studio and manufacturers was back and forth on that the film’s funding, which people close to the project stated ranged between $180 million and $200 million, Resulting in rumblings about whether the film would remain Paramount, proceed to a different studio or Visit a streamer such as Netflix, which only made Scorsese’s “The Irishman.”