Apple has to pay store workers in California for the time they invest waiting for their bags to be examined by gatekeeper, an appeals court ruled today.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued the ruling Wednesday, which reverses a summary judgment order in Apple’s favor, as initially reported byLaw.com The continuous case began in 2015 when a group of Apple retail workers in California submitted a class action match arguing that under state law, they must be paid if they wait for bag searches, which the business needs however did rule out on-the-jobtime

California’s Supreme Court ruled in February that state law needed Apple to pay workers for the time they spent waiting for a supervisor or gatekeeper to browse their bags– as is business policy to discourage theft– after their shifts had actually ended however prior to they might leave thestore The workers stated some days they wound up waiting for 45 minutes for a supervisor or gatekeeper to be readily available to do thesearches

“Apple’s exit searches are required as a practical matter … and are enforced through threat of discipline”

