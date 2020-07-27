Apple now sells a $129 Thunderbolt 3 Pro cable

Apple has actually launched a brand-new high-end Thunderbolt 3 cable in its online shop. The $129 Thunderbolt 3 Pro cable is 2 meters long, has a black braided style, and supports both Display Port output and USB 3.1 Gen 2 10 Gbps information transfer– though naturally information speeds can be approximately Thunderbolt 3’s requirement 40 Gbps in between suitable gadgets.

This is definitely not low-cost for a cable, however there in fact does not appear to be a contending alternative that provides the exact same function set for less. The cable appears to have actually silently gone on sale last month after formerly having actually been bundled with the Pro Display XDR, and this Reddit thread from the other day consists of some conversation on why precisely it costs a lot.

The $7995 2-meter Belkin Thunderbolt 3 cable that Apple likewise sells, for instance, does not assistance Display Port or USB 3.1, implying it’s just actually matched for usage cases where every gadget in the chain has Thunderbolt3 If you utilized that cable to plug, state, a MacBook Pro into a Thunderbolt dock or an external GPU, the device’s ports would be restricted to 480 Mbps USB 2.0 speeds with USB-based storage. (Also, it isn’t intertwined.)

That stated, if you do not require the length or the braiding, Apple’s routine non-pro 0.8-meter Thunderbolt 3 cable does the exact same thing for $39 What’s brand-new here is the mix of functions at a longer length.