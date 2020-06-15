Apple now selling DIY SSD upgrade kits for the Mac Pro

Apple begins selling an SSD kit for the Mac Pro that allows buyers to add more storage to the high-end desktop computer. The kit, which Apple tells The Verge should be available later today, includes options for around 8TB of storage. That storage will replace the machine’s existing SSD, and this kit is truly designed for buyers who originally configured the Mac Pro with a smaller SSD option (it can go as low as 256GB), rather than those who already picked a larger SSD and still wish to add more capacity.

Mac Pro owners could already expand their storage by purchasing third-party components, but that expansion had to use a PCIe slot, instead of replacing the SSD directly. This is the first-time Apple has offered the state kit for upgrading the machine’s SSD. It’s also a little surprising to see from Apple — despite the fact that the Mac Pro is really a machine that’s meant to be expanded and customized, Apple doesn’t usually encourage visitors to tinker using their devices. These kits are meant to be installed by the customer themselves. Instructions will be available on Apple’s website.

Apple introduced one other Mac upgrade today: a new GPU option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That model now has an upgrade to the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M, a fresh high-end option that’s notably pricier than what was already offered. It’s either a $700 or $800 upcharge, based on which tier of the MacBook Pro you’re buying. (You can now spec the 16-inch model out to $6,699, up from $6,099, in the event that you were to choose the max hardware configuration.)

The 5600M is definitely an upgrade over the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M, that has been previously the top-of-the-line option offered on the 16-inch model. Both units include 8GB of memory, but the 5600M uses faster HBM2 memory, rather than the GDDR6 memory on the 5500M. Apple says the new GPU options should offer 75 percent faster performance than the 5500M when configured with 4GB of GDDR6 (which is the entry-level option on the higher-tier configuration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro).