Apple now accepts Mac trade-ins in its US stores

You can now trade-in your old Mac at Apple Stores in the US and Canada. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes that Apple’s site has been edited to remove a disclaimer that says Mac trade-ins are online-only, and a representative from the business confirmed the policy change to Gizmodo. The change means the computers are accepted in-store as well as other Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. This follows a Bloomberg report which said the new policy was coming this week.

The change theoretically makes it much simpler to get money for your old computer towards a gift card or new device. Rather than being forced to mail in your old machine, if it’s qualified to receive a trade-in then you should now have the ability to take it straight to a store and get instant credit because of it. In contrast, Apple’s site notes that the online trade-in process broadly speaking takes 2 to 3 weeks.

The new policy is complicated by the fact that a lot of Apple’s stores still aren’t open after having closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple re-opened around 100 of its stores last month, but a tracker produced by 9to5Mac says that numerous of its locations remain closed.