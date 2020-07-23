Apple, Nike urged to cut ‘China Uighur ties’ – Armenian News

Corporate giants including Nike face growing calls to cut ties with suppliers alleged to be using “forced labour” from China’s Uighur people, BBC News reported.

Activists have launched a campaign accusing firms of “bolstering and benefiting” from exploitation of the Muslim minority group.

The US has also ramped up economic pressure, warning firms against doing business in Xinjiang due to the abuses.

Nike and other brands have said they are tracking the issue.

Nike said it was “conducting ongoing diligence with our suppliers in China to identify and assess potential risks related to employment of Uighur or other ethnic minorities”.

It said it does not source materials directly from Xinjiang, the region in western China that is home to much of the country’s Uighur population and many of the factories said to use the labour.

Apple also said it had investigated the claims. “We have found no evidence of any forced labour on Apple production lines and we plan to continue monitoring,” the firm said.