Apple News Plus’ new Audio stories appear in iOS 13.5.5 beta

The newest iOS 13.5.5 beta has revealed a new audio function for the corporate’s Apple News Plus service that provides podcast-style recordings of longform articles to the app, as discovered by 9to5Mac. Apple was reportedly engaged on the function earlier this 12 months, however the newly revealed part of the News app marks the primary actual have a look at the audio endeavor.

The beta provides a new “Audio” tab to the Apple News app the place the audio variations of stories might be collected. The tab isn’t absolutely useful but; proper now, there aren’t any precise recordings that play. But in the model of the app discovered by 9to5Mac, articles from The Wall Street Journal, Wired, People, Variety, and New York Magazine had audio variations, though it’s nearly sure that Apple continues to be understanding licensing particulars.

As 9to5Mac notes in its video, the interface right here is extraordinarily just like Apple’s Podcasting app UI, with a fast 15-second rewind button and choices for sooner playback. There’s additionally a fast hyperlink that may take listeners from the audio model of the story to the written one, permitting them to comply with together with the unique textual content whereas listening to the article.

Notably, the unique report for Apple’s audio ambitions signifies that the corporate isn’t seeking to simply license current podcasting content material, however reasonably produce its personal audio variations with skilled actors of the identical premium information content material that it provides with Apple News Plus.

The audio stories are solely out there for subscribers to the $9.99-a-month Apple News Plus subscription. Apple’s subscription companies (together with Apple News Plus) are vital to the corporate’s long-term plans, and providing a premium, podcast-like expertise for main options and longform articles may assist draw in extra clients.

It’s not clear when Apple is planning to launch Audio for Apple News Plus, however the truth that it’s in the present iOS beta would appear to point the corporate is nearer to a launch than not. With WWDC 2020 simply across the nook, it’s potential {that a} extra formal announcement might be coming quickly.