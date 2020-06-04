A federal judge said Apple must face part of case claiming it fraudulently concealed falling demand for iPhones, especially in China, ultimately causing tens of billions of dollars in shareholder losses.

While dismissing most claims, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled late Tuesday that shareholders can sue over Chief Executive Tim Cook’s comments touting strong iPhone demand on a November 1, 2018 analyst call, only some days before Apple told its largest manufacturers to curb production.

“Absent some natural disaster or other intervening reason, it is simply implausible that Cook would not have known that iPhone demand in China was falling mere days before cutting production lines,” Rogers wrote.

The Oakland, California-based judge also said a choice by Apple to stop reporting iPhone unit sales “plausibly suggests that defendants expected unit sales to decline.”

Apple did not straight away respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.

The complaint, light emitting diode by the Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Rhode Island, came after Cook on January 2, 2019 unexpectedly paid off Apple’s quarterly revenue forecast by around $9 billion (roughly ₹ 67,878 crores), partly because of US-China trade tensions.

It was the first time considering that the iPhone’s 2007 launch thatthe Cupertino, California-based company had cut its revenue forecast. Apple stock fell 10 percent the very next day, erasing $74 billion (roughly ₹ 5.58 lakh crores) of market value.

Cook had said on the analyst call that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max had a “really great start,” and that while some emerging markets faced downward sales pressures “I would not put China in that category.”

By mid-November 2018, Apple had told the manufacturers Foxconn and Pagatron to halt plans for new iPhone production lines, and a key supplier had been told to materially reduce shipments, the complaint said.

The case is In re Apple Inc Securities Litigation, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 19-02033.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Realme TV the very best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up for via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.