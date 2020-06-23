Apple Modifies App Review Process After Outcry, Will Let Developers ‘Challenge’ Guidelines

Apple on Monday said it would let software developers “challenge” the principles that govern its app review process and will end its practice of blocking routine bug fixes over minor violations. Apple’s App Store may be the only means for developers to distribute their software to consumers’ iPhones and iPads. Apple keeps between 15 % and 30 percent of revenues generated by developers in the store, making it a vital part of its growth strategy as the pace of iPhone upgrades has slowed.

To get into the store, apps undergo an evaluation process governed by Apple guidelines. Some rules, such as for instance requiring apps to offer an alternative to use Apple’s in-app purchasing and separate revenues with the iPhone maker, are becoming a flash point.

Software makers have long been in a position to appeal Apple’s rulings, but several told Reuters they’re frustrated by the very fact Apple retains the final say.

AWeber, a Pennsylvania-based maker of e-mail marketing software, returned and forth with Apple for months last year over whether it needed to remove account creation links from its app and add in-app purchasing.

“They’d flag something, we would make some modifications, and they would flag different things,” Tom Kulzer, their chief executive, told Reuters.

In a news release, Apple said it’ll now provide a “mechanism” for developers to “challenge” the guidelines. A spokesman declined to elaborate.

Apple also said it will no longer delay routine bug fixes over App Store guideline violations unless they relate to “legal issues,” instead requiring fixes at the next major release.

Developers said those delays angered customers.

“The fact you never learn about it until you’re trying to push a bug fix includes a really negative impact on clients,” said Andy Fowler, chief technology officer at Michigan-based sales software maker Nutshell.

