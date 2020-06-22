Apple Messages is getting better support for groups in iOS 14

With iOS 14, Apple is introducing a couple of interesting new features for its Messages app. The biggest of these will benefit your group messages, with support for inline replies and better notification options. Apple also announced that you’ll be able to pin your most significant chats, and it’s also adding new Memoji options.

Apple says that its new reply options should ensure it is easier to follow conversations in group chats. Rather than having every message answer the group chat all together, its inline replies feature lets you answer specific messages, and start a conversation thread that’s viewable separately from the main group chat.

