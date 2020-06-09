Apple may announce its ARM-based chips for its future MacBooks during WWDC

This year’s WWDC is right around the corner and according to Bloomber, it’s going to be a spicy one. Reportedly, the business is going to announce its first ARM-based chips for its future MacBooks and Macs.

The first chip to power up a number of the MacBooks is said to be a 12-core design based on the 5nm manufacturing process and will probably hit the 12-inch MacBook first. The said chip will be more powerful and more efficient than Intel’s current one powering the MacBook Air. In the future, the business is about to do a desktop CPU for its Mac too.

This wouldn’t only slice the reliance on Intel but will also be expensive less for Apple to produce. The formula with the custom mobile ARM chips seems to be working just fine with iPhones and iPads, so why perhaps not expand in to the PC hardware.

This venture is sucking some serious R&D money, though, so that as per the report, Apple will give the developers some heads-up to produce their apps compatible with the newest platform before the first Apple chips to enter the market in 2021.

