Apple Marketing Chief Phil Schiller to Stand Down By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing com – Apple stated marketing chief Phil Schiller would stand down from his function and be changed by Greg Joswiak, who began at the business in 1986.

Schiller, who has actually assisted guide Apple’s items along with its marketing for 30 years, will end up being an AppleFellow In this function, which reports to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Schiller will continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events.

Joswiak will sign up with the executive group as senior vice president of around the world marketing, the business stated.

