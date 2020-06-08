Apple Maps updated with giant Black Lives Matter DC mural

Apple has updated the satellite imagery in its maps app to incorporate Washington DC’s new Black Lives Matter mural. The mural gets control two blocks of 16th Street close to the White House, since renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza by DC mayor Muriel Bowser.

Notably, Apple seems to have patched its existing satellite imagery to exhibit the new mural, leaving the encompassing area because it was, as noted by app sleuth Jane Manchun Wong. That suggests a fast-track update outside normal refresh cycles. Google Maps shows the renamed plaza however, not the new mural in its satellite imagery.

I like how Apple Maps only patched this area of the satelite image for Black Lives Matter Plaza (notice how a cars partially fade out at the edges, and that this part is noticeably grainy compared to the rest) pic.twitter.com/lXIGf5AKOj — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 8, 2020

The mural was revealed on Friday as a message of support and solidarity with Americans protesting police brutality after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis. It’s also a very defiant gesture by Mayor Bowser towards President Trump who has sparred with the mayor over how best to react to protestors. The mural ends at St. John’s Episcopal Church, where Trump staged a photo op holding a bible, soon after officers forcefully cleared peaceful demonstrators, like the priests of St. John’s, using tear gas and riot shields.

The mural was described as “a powerful work of art” by US Representative John Lewis. The 80-year-old civil rights icon said that he was so moved he “wanted to see it in person,” reports CNN, despite his Stage 4 cancer.