Apple Maps’ Look Around feature gets first international expansion

Look Around, the Apple Maps feature that offers 360- degree views of areas at ground level, is beginning to broaden outside the United States. Unusually for Apple, it’s concerning Japan previously anywhere else, and is now reside in 4 cities: Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, andKyoto The upgrade was found by Ata Distance.

Look Around is basically Apple’s response to Google’s StreetView You can bring it up in supported locations by tapping the field glasses icon, which at first shows the Look Around view in an expandable pop-up window. The shifts in between images are smoother than in Street View, which assists make it feel more like you’re really checking out the location.

Still, Apple has actually been extremely sluggish with the rollout. Look Around first concerned the United States as part of iOS 13 in 2015, however it’s still just offered in 8 significant areas consisting of Boston, San Francisco, and New YorkCity

Apple has actually likewise brought its upgraded maps information to Japan across the country. Previously, the business revealed that the UK, Ireland, and Canada would be getting brand-new maps as part of iOS 14 this year.