Apple makes Final Cut Pro X work better for remote and collaborative video editing

Apple has announced a new major update to Final Cut Pro X that adds several new improvements to proxy workflows, making the software far more suited to remote and collaborative editing for videos. The 10.4.9 update also adds several other useful new features, including a machine learning-powered “Smart Conform” feature that can automatically crop videos for social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

Proxy files are smaller, lower-resolution versions of an original clip designed to make editing easier on lower-powered or offline machines (for example, on a laptop at home because you can’t access your company’s high-powered Mac Pro in your shutdown office). The new Final Cut Pro X update now makes it easier to move the entirety of a proxy project to another device, including non-proxy files like images, titles, or motion graphics — meaning you can easily share a much smaller version of your video project, fully edit it remotely, and then pass it back to your main computer for final color correction, effects, and export.

Final Cut Pro X is also getting more flexible proxy options for even smaller project sizes: it now supports creating proxies at 50, 25, and 12.5 percent resolutions and supports both ProRes and H.264 formats. Furthermore, clips that don’t have proxy…