Apple MacBook Air 13″ (Mid 2013) – Core i5 1.3GHz, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD (Renewed)

This 13.3-inch model of the MacBook Air (MD760LL/B) sports up to 12 hours of battery life, a 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 dual-core processor (with a Turbo Boost of up to 2.7 GHz), 128 GB of flash memory storage, and 4 GB of RAM. It also includes both a high-speed Thunderbolt port and two USB 3 ports, enabling you to easily connect to external displays and a wide variety of high performance peripherals. The MacBook Air is powered by OS X Mavericks, the world’s most advanced operating system and built to bring out the best in your Mac. And the MacBook Air comes pre-loaded with the latest version of the iLife software suite (iPhoto, iMovie, and GarageBand) as well as the iWork productivity suite (Pages, Numbers, and Keynote). Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life Power through your whole work day with the 13.3-inch MacBook Air, which delivers up to 12 hours of battery life – more time power for word processing, presentations, email, and more. The increase is due to a larger battery (thanks to the compact all-flash storage in the MacBook Air) and the new power-efficient Intel Core processor architecture. Put the MacBook Air to sleep for more than 3 hours, and it enters standby mode to conserve battery life for up to 30 days. 802.11ac: The New Definition of Fast The MacBook Air supports ultrafast 802.11ac Wi-Fi. When connected to an 802.11ac base station – including the new AirPort Extreme and AirPort Time Capsule – wireless performance is up to three times faster than with the previous generation of MacBook Air. And your Wi-Fi range improves as well. Flash Memory Storage By replacing the standard spinning hard drive typically found in laptops (as well as desktop PCs) with flash memory, the MacBook Air delivers an almost instantaneous boot-up when you open the display, as well as faster application launches and snappier overall performance. Additionally, Apple has shed the enclosure that typically surrounds flash memory (usually about the same size as a standard hard

This factory refurbished product is tested & certified by Apple to be 100% working and shows no signs of use. Includes all original accessories, Plus a 90 day Apple warranty. Battery & exterior case has been replaced during Apple’s refurbishing process

1.4 GHz Dual-Core Intel Core i5 (Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz) with 3MB shared L3 cache

4 GB of 1600 MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory – Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, OS X Mavericks

13.3-inch LED-backlit glossy widescreen display; Intel HD Graphics 5000

128 GB PCIe-based flash storage