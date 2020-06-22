Apple Mac computers make jump to its own chips

Image copyright

Apple has confirmed it will transition its Mac laptop and desktop computers to its own ARM-based processors.

The move implies that Macs will run on exactly the same type of chips as the firm’s iPhones and iPads, instead of Intel’s.

Intel had faced problems manufacturing its own designs, leading it to issue a public apology to computer-makers.

Apple’s challenge will be to carry off the transition smoothly and convince third-party developers to update their apps appropriately.

“We expect to ship our first Mac with Apple silicon by the end of the year,” said chief executive Tim Cook, adding that it might likely be couple of years before its full products had made the jump.

The firm said the move will allow it to offer new features and improved performance as well as which makes it easier for developers to “write and optimise software for the entire Apple ecosystem”.

“Apple’s motivations for doing this include reducing its dependence on Intel, maximizing its silicon investment, boosting performance and giving itself more flexibility and agility when it comes to future products,” commented Geoff Blaber from the consultancy CCS Insight.

“Embracing ARM and making its hardware more consistent across the iPhone, iPad and Mac ranges is a strategic necessity, but there will be inevitable bumps along the road.”

Apple said it had already developed native versions of a number of its own apps, including Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro. iPhone and iPad apps may also be able to be operate on the computers.

Apple said that Microsoft was taking care of an optimised version of Office, and Adobe was developing a version of Photoshop.

Other developers should be able to recompile their apps to get yourself a version running “in just a matter of days,” said the company’s computer software chief Craig Federighi. He added that old apps would automatically be translated at point of installation to run, although they might not are well.

To mark the importance of the move, MacOS will move to version 11. Since 2001, it had only moved from 10.0 to 10.15.

Apple silicon

Apple successfully made the switch from IBM-Motorola’s PowerPC processors to Intel’s x86 family in 2006.

However, some computer software was never updated and cannot easily be operate on today’s Mac computers. Apple dropped support for running older computer software under emulation in the 2011 release of its Mac os.

Microsoft already allows Windows 10 to be operate on both Intel and ARM-based processors and looks set to keep on supporting both chip architectures.

Apple hasn’t stated the length of time it will do the same.

As a result, some individuals considering purchasing one of its laptop or desktop computers may decide to postpone a purchase until its first ARM-based computers carry on sale.

This could hit sales both at Apple and the development studios that make software for the platform.

ARM-based chips are based on the designs of the UK-based company, that is headquartered in Cambridge. Other companies then adapt these to add capabilities of the own.

Samsung, Qualcomm and Huawei are among the many other programs to do this.

Apple could be the fourth-largest PC vendor, according to researching the market firm Gartner, coming behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell.

The company has said that it has a lot more than 100 million active Mac users. Back in June 2005, when it first announced the move to Intel chips, the figure was about 12.5 million.

“Apple is approximately 4.5% of the laptop market and 2.6% of the desktop market, so the financial impact to Intel will not be significant,” commented Gartner’s Jon Erensen.

“However, this transition… could give momentum to Microsoft’s current efforts to run Windows on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.”

Existing Mac owners will see changes to another MacOS os – called Big Sur – which Apple said marked its biggest redesign to date.

Analysis by James Clayton, North America technology reporter

The best way to describe a processor could be the brain of the computer.

Hardly surprising then that the processor in your pc is type of important. Changing it is no small thing – and Apple hasn’t decided this lightly.

The big question though – and the one which if you’re looking over this you’re probably more interested in – is just what will this do for Macs in general?

The prevailing view in Silicon Valley is moving to Apple silicon will make for stronger Macs.

Bringing it in-house could create cheaper processors – so in theory you can have cheaper Macs (that’s if Apple wanted to give savings to the consumer).

But you can find risks too.

The first is that Apple still has Intel-based Macs yet to emerge. Will people simply watch for Apple’s new processor to go live before choosing to purchase a new computer?

And – considering how well Mac products sell there will be a nervousness about changing a formula which has worked well for Apple for the last 15 years.

Privacy notices

Other announcements at WWDC included the capability to use an iPhone as a substitute for a car key by transmitting an NFC (near-field communication) signal to unlock doors and start the motor.

This will initially be limited to some new BMWs, but the firm said it intended to expand to other models in time.

App developers will even have to provide more details about the data they gather about users, so that Apple can display a summary to them before they install the software.

One of the greatest changes to the iPhone’s iOS14 os will be a shake-up of the home screen.

Apps are now able to be automatically organised in to folders containing:

suggested apps, which are based on past habits

recently downloaded items

themed downloads, for example games

In addition, the firm is updating its “widgets” – blocks that display a stripped-down, small app window – so that they can be placed on the list of icons for other programs. Examples included weather forecasts, news briefings, and calendar meetings. Android already has something similar.

Another Android-like new feature is the introduction of App Clips, which allow section of a program to be downloaded quickly. These must be significantly less than 10 megabytes in size and will also be able to be triggered via an NFC-transmission or by scanning a QR code.

Suggested uses included the ability to order a glass or two in a cafe or to purchase a car-parking space.

Apple is also releasing a new app called Translate that carries out language translations offline, offering an alternative solution to Google Translate.

It will support 11 languages to start with including English, Mandarin, French, German, and Arabic.

For the first time, users will be able to set third-party email and web browser apps as the default in iOS, rather than Apple’s own computer software.

The UK and Ireland will be among countries given access to an overhauled version of its Maps app, which supplies more detailed views of roads and paths than before – in addition to new cycling directions and routes for electric cars that pass charging stations.

And its MeMoji cartoon-like characters now feature new styling options, including the addition of protective face masks.

Apple’s tablet operating system iPadOS will also reap the benefits of several enhancements to its Pencil stylus.

These include:

conversion of scribbled words and numbers in to typed text

detection of both Chinese and English-language characters, with the ability to convert both appropriately within the same scribbled line

automatic tidying-up of drawings

The next version of WatchOS adds sleep-tracking functionality to the firm’s smartwatch – which will be predicated on a user’s movements during sex.

It also adds the capability to determine when the owner is washing their hands, in order to confirm whether or not they have done so for long enough to help drive back Covid-19.

In addition, the wearable enables third-party “curated” watch faces to be shared and installed. The Activity app – that is now renamed Fitness – will track calories useful for various dance styles.

Apple’s AirPod Pro earphones will gain spatial audio to recreate a cinema-style surround sound experience. They will also automatically switch between a user’s Apple devices as the owner moves in one to still another.

And the firm’s Apple TELEVISION set-top box will soon allow compatible third-party video doorbells to live-stream footage of visitors to television screens, while iOS 14 will make it possible to use facial recognition to identify them.

This is only going to work with members of the owner’s relatives and buddies, who need to be tagged beforehand.