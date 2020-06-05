Apple is testing a better way to change iPad keyboard brightness

Apple is engaged on a way to make it simpler to change iPad keyboard brightness, in accordance to new code analyzed by 9to5Mac. A beta model of iPadOS 13.5.5 reportedly incorporates references to keyboard shortcuts that might change the brightness of the keyboard backlighting in addition to the iPad’s display.

Apple’s new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is in some ways a nice answer for iPad energy customers, however the firm’s continued refusal to embody a perform row on its iPad keyboards comes with some large tradeoffs. In order to change keyboard backlighting brightness, for instance, you at present have to delve down a number of ranges within the Settings app.

9to5Mac hasn’t been ready to really make use of the keyboard shortcuts on this beta software program, so it’s potential that they gained’t ship till a later model of iPadOS 13 and even 14. At least Apple seems to have clocked that the current state of affairs is lower than preferrred.