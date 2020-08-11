Apple is still tending its walled garden

Apple has actually launched public betas for the next huge Apple Watch and Mac software application updates. On the Mac, Big Sur (as the OS is called) has a lots of visual distinctions that I believe will grow on you– they make macOS look simply a bit more like iOS. It likewise does a strange brand-new thing with links– which likewise makes the Mac feel simply a bit more like iOS, too.

The link habits popped up on Twitter yesterday: if you’re an Apple News Plus customer, clicking links to publications that belong to that membership package will take you to the Apple News app rather of your internet browser.iOS 14 will do the same thing

.

If you’re spending for Apple News Plus, this might be precisely what you wish to take place. Instead of opening a page with a paywall, you simply get the post you clicked. Yes, the Apple News app itself is about as capable as Internet Explorer 3 compared to your internet browser with its tabs and such, however a minimum of you do not need to go though a copy and paste dance.

I do discover the habits a little odd. If you click a link in Safari, it opens AppleNews If you click a link in Chrome, it remains inChrome If you click a link in some other app like Slack, it opens in Apple News– even if your default internet browser isChrome That’s odd merely due to the fact that it’s unclear how Big Sur understands that it needs to reroute …