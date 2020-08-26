Apple is reportedly working on AR bonus content for its Apple TV+ shows

Bloomberg reports that Apple is preparing to include Augmented Reality (AR) content that connects into shows from its Apple TELEVISION+ streaming service. This is meant to both assistance keep customers around and to prepare for the AR headset that the business is supposedly preparing for a 2022 launch.

The brand-new function will permit fans to see characters, things and places from their preferred shows, e.g. a moon-walking scene from For All Mankind utilizing an iPad or iPhone with AR abilities.

This is obviously meant to be bonus content instead of something you see in sync with the program. Apple supposedly has more extra content to reinforce its shows, consisting of podcasts about them.

A still from Season 2 of For All Mankind

The AR function was initially prepared for later on this year, most likely timed with the launch of the iPhone 12 (a few of which are stated to include LiDAR like the iPad Pros). This is likewise when the complimentary memberships individuals got will begin ending (Apple offered individuals 1 year complimentary when purchasing an iPhone or iPad).

However, the pandemic postponed the software application advancement and movie production required for the function, so the launch was pressed back for 2021.

