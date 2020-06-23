Apple is about 20% away from being worth $2 trillion

shares rose nearly 2% Tuesday to about $364, bringing its year-to-date surge to about 25%.

If Apple shares rise about another 20%, the company will reach an industry valuation of $2 trillion. The magic number that the stock needs to hit is $461.89.

But can Apple get there any time soon?

Despite most of the optimism taken from WWDC, many analysts continue to be skeptical that Apple shares can climb that higher given just how much it’s already surged in 2010.

The consensus price target for Apple’s stock from the 39 Wall Street analysts that follow the organization is about $343 — 6% below its price as of Tuesday morning.

And the highest price target for Apple is just $410.60, from China Renaissance Securities analyst Jason Sun.

Whether Apple can break through those targets remains to be observed — nonetheless it is a business that has usually proven doubters wrong.