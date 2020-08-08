Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Yellow – For Sprint (Renewed)



The iPhone XR features a precision-machined 7000 Series aerospace-grade aluminum frame that wraps around an all-glass enclosure with the same durable glass used in the iPhone XS. With the glass body, Qi-based wireless charging is supported, and the device features IP67 water resistance for keeping it safe from splashes and spills. iPhone XR features a larger display than iPhone 8 Plus, but in a smaller body that falls between the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max. Apple designed a new “Liquid Retina” display for the iPhone XR, which is a 6.1-inch LCD with a 1792 x 828 resolution that spans from edge-to-edge and top to bottom with minimal bezels. As with the iPhone XS, there is no Home button on the iPhone XR and it adopts the swipe-based navigation system introduced in the iPhone X.

Aerospace-grade aluminum bands. A special Apple‑designed alloy is precision‑machined to create structural bands and anodized to complement the color of the back glass.

Wireless charging. The glass back allows iPhone XR to charge easily and wirelessly.

Intelligent A12 Bionic. This is the smartest, most powerful chip in a smartphone, with our next-generation Neural Engine

12MP rear camera, ƒ/1. 8, wide-angle lens, Portrait mode with Depth Control, 2x faster sensor for Smart HDR across your photos, 4K video up to 60 fps