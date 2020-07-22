Apple iPhone 8 256GB Unlocked GSM Phone – Silver (Renewed)



Price: $449.99 - $329.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 00:08:11 UTC – Details)



iPhone 8 introduces an all‑new glass design. The world’s most popular camera, now even better. The smartest, most powerful chip ever in a smartphone. Wireless charging that’s truly effortless. And augmented reality experiences never before possible. iPhone 8. A new generation of iPhone.

4.7-inch widescreen LCD Multi-Touch Retina HD Display with IPS Technology, 750 x 1334 pixels with IP67 Certification and Oleophobic Coating

A11 Bionic Chip with Hexa-Core Processor, iOS, Embedded M11 Motion CoProcessor

12MP Camera with f/1.8 Aperture, Quad-LED True Tone Flash, Hybrid IR Filter & 7MP Front Camera with f/2.2 Aperture, Retina Flash and Auto HDR

Internal Memory: 256GB, 2GB RAM