Apple iPhone 7 Plus, 128GB, Black – For AT&T / T-Mobile (Renewed)

iPhone 7 Plus dramatically improves the most important aspects of the iPhone experience. It introduces advanced new camera systems. The best performance and battery life ever in an iPhone. Immersive stereo speakers. The brightest, most colorful iPhone display. Splash and water resistance. And it looks every bit as powerful as it is. This is iPhone 7 Plus. iPhone 7 Plus reaches a new level of innovation and precision. The enclosure is splash and water resistant. The Home button is completely reengineered. And with a new unibody design that’s seamless to the touch, iPhone 7 Plus feels as amazing as it looks. With its entire enclosure reengineered, iPhone 7 Plus is the very first water resistant iPhone. So now you’re protected like never before against spills, splashes, and even dust. The Home button on iPhone 7 Plus is an advanced solid-state button designed to be durable, responsive, and pressure sensitive. Working in tandem with the new Taptic Engine, it gives you precise tactile feedback as you press. And it’s even customizable. Welcome home. iPhone is the most popular camera in the world. Now we’ve reengineered that beloved camera, adding optical image stabilization, an ƒ/1.8 aperture, and a six-element lens to make it even better for shooting photos and videos in low light. And with advanced new features like wide color capture, your photos and Live Photos will look even more vibrant.

The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) Certified.

Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arms length.

Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.

Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.