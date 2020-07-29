Apple iPhone 7 a1660 32GB Silver Verizon Unlocked (Renewed)



Price: $209.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 20:55:55 UTC – Details)



Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new. A Renewed supplier who is Amazon-qualified, but not Apple certified, performs a full diagnostic test, replaces any defective parts, and thoroughly cleans the product. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional.

This product is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied. Get quick support for claims and free troubleshooting via Amazon Customer Service. The guarantee is in conjunction with Amazon’s standard return policy. Learn more about the Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Shop for smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, home and kitchen appliances, game consoles, office products, and more on Amazon Renewed.

Fully unlocked for both GSM carriers (like AT&T and T-Mobile) and CDMA carriers (like Sprint and Verizon).

12MP rear camera, optical image stabilization, Quad-LED True Tone flash, and Live Photos LTE Advanced up to 450 Mbps and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi with MIMO iOS 10 and iCloud.

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash Splash, water, and dust resistant 4K video recording at 30 fps and slo-mo video recording for 1080p at 120 fps.

Apple A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor