Apple iPhone 7, 128GB, Gold – Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

iPhone 7 dramatically improves the most important aspects of the iPhone experience. It introduces advanced new camera systems. The best performance and battery life ever in an iPhone. Immersive stereo speakers. The brightest, most colorful iPhone display. Splash and water resistance. And it looks every bit as powerful as it is. This is iPhone 7. iPhone 7 reaches a new level of innovation and precision. The enclosure is splash and water resistant. The Home button is completely reengineered. And with a new unibody design that’s seamless to the touch, iPhone 7 feels as amazing as it looks. With its entire enclosure reengineered, iPhone 7 is the very first water resistant iPhone. So now you’re protected like never before against spills, splashes, and even dust. The Home button on iPhone 7 is an advanced solid-state button designed to be durable, responsive, and pressure sensitive. Working in tandem with the new Taptic Engine, it gives you precise tactile feedback as you press. And it’s even customizable. Welcome home. iPhone is the most popular camera in the world. Now we’ve reengineered that beloved camera, adding optical image stabilization, an ƒ/1.8 aperture, and a six-element lens to make it even better for shooting photos and videos in low light. And with advanced new features like wide color capture, your photos and Live Photos will look even more vibrant.

12MP rear camera, optical image stabilization, Quad-LED True Tone flash, And Live Photos LTE Advanced up to 450 Mbps And 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi with MIMO iOS 10 And iCloud

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash Splash, water, And dust resistant 4K video recording At 30 fps And slo-mo video recording for 1080pAt120 fps