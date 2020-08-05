Apple iPhone 12 to have wireless charging with magnetic attachment

The last couple of generations of iPhones have been supporting wireless charging, however the 2020 iPhone 12 lineup may boost the experience.

Cupertino is preparing to present the very first phone with magnetic placing – really strong magnets will move the phone instantly to the optimum position on the charging pad.







This is how the iPhone 12 magnets will be placed

According to some dripped molds and coils, the very first generation with magnetic placing will be the iPhone 12 household, anticipated to show up next month. The magnetic molds appeared on Weibo, where they were shot together with other parts like the plate for the electronic camera setup and the volume and power buttons.

And as an included reward the brand-new function will most likely need a suitable battery charger to work. Which recommends that Apple may lastly be prepared to launch an authorities wireless battery charger after the mess that was the Air Power task.

Source ( in Chinese)|Via