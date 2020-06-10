Apple iPhone 12 to enter mass production next month

The launch of the iPhone 12 sequence is reportedly delayed by a month or two, and whereas there isn’t any phrase from Apple about its 2020 iPhones, a brand new report claims to present some extra particulars. According to it the Cupertino-based tech large will full the second section of Engineering Validation and Testing (EVT) of the iPhone 12 lineup by the tip of this month and start the production of all of the fashions in July.

Leaked CAD renders of iPhone 12

Apple is rumored to launch 4 fashions of the iPhone 12 and the supply claims that every one of them will enter production in July. Whether or not that ends in Apple launching all of them collectively or individually stays to be seen as a result of earlier experiences claimed that the launch of higher-end fashions with mmWave 5G can be delayed due to antenna design adjustments.

Not all iPhone 12 fashions will include mmWave 5G. The lower-end iPhones will help solely sub-6GHz 5G. You can take a look at the alleged leaked specs of the iPhone 12 sequence beneath.













iPhone 12 lineup alleged costs and key specs

Source | Via