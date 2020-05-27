Apple iPhone 12 series to launch in late November, new report suggests

According to a new report from Cowen funding financial institution, the iPhone 12 series launch will probably be delayed by a minimum of two months and can happen in November as a substitute of the standard mid-September timeframe. Previous reviews estimated a 1-month delay to each the launch and mass manufacturing timeframes due to the continued pandemic.

The new report additionally predicts a mixed 35 million unit manufacturing output in Q2 2020 which might be 13% decrease than the identical interval final yr. Regardless of the particular iPhone 12 launch date, we must be getting 4 new fashions, all of which is able to assist 5G connectivity and include OLED panels with smaller notches. The display screen diagonals will vary between 5.Four and 6.7-inches with two 6.1-inch fashions in the center. In phrases of design, were anticipating sq. casing in a nod to the iPad Pro.

iPhone 12 series launch to take place in late November

On the internals aspect, Apple is predicted to debut its A14 chipset based mostly on TSMCs 5nm course of. RAM on the entry-level 5.4″ and 6.1″ iPhones will begin at 4GB whereas the premium 6.1″ and 6.7″ fashions will get 6GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Theres additionally talks of a 128GB base storage choice changing the present 64GB one.

