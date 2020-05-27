Apple iPhone 12 series to launch in late November, new report suggests

According to a new report from Cowen funding financial institution, the iPhone 12 series launch will probably be delayed by a minimum of two months and can happen in November as a substitute of the standard mid-September timeframe. Previous reviews estimated a 1-month delay to each the launch and mass manufacturing timeframes due to the continued pandemic.

The new report additionally predicts a mixed 35 million unit manufacturing output in Q2 2020 which might be 13% decrease than the identical interval final yr. Regardless of the particular iPhone 12 launch date, we must be getting 4 new fashions, all of which is able to assist 5G connectivity and include OLED panels with smaller notches. The display screen diagonals will vary between 5.Four and 6.7-inches with two 6.1-inch fashions in the center. In phrases of design, were anticipating sq. casing in a nod to the iPad Pro.

On the internals aspect, Apple is predicted to debut its A14 chipset based mostly on TSMCs 5nm course of. RAM on the entry-level 5.4″ and 6.1″ iPhones will begin at 4GB whereas the premium 6.1″ and 6.7″ fashions will get 6GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Theres additionally talks of a 128GB base storage choice changing the present 64GB one.

Via