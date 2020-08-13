Apple iPhone 12 announcement date and shipping details revealed

We might have discovered the announcement and even shipping details of the iPhone 12 along with the next iPad and Apple Watch, thanks to tech expert JonProsser He was the one that properly forecasted the iPhone SE announcement date, back in March.

According to his info Apple will hold the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro occasion in the week, starting on October12 Apple will then open pre-orders for the iPhone 12 (check out non-Pro) designs the exact same week and start shipping the next week, which starts on October 19.

The iPhone 12 Pro designs are anticipated to ship at some point in November.

Prosser likewise shares the announcement of the next-gen economical iPad 10.2 and the Apple Watch Series 6 – the week beginning September 7, stating Apple will not hold an unique occasion for the 2 gadgets however rather release them with a news release.

New, changed Apple dates! Apple Watch & & iPad

– Via news release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 occasion

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 gadgets

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro gadgets

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser)August 12, 2020

We anticipate Apple to reveal approximately 4 iPhone 12 gadgets – an iPhone 12 Pro and a Pro Max along with an iPhone 12 and a 12 Max.