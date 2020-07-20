Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, 64GB, Space Gray – for Boost Mobile (Renewed)



Price: $899.97

(as of Jul 20,2020 16:22:42 UTC – Details)



Shoot amazing videos and photos with the Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. Watch HDR movies and shows on the 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display – the brightest iPhone display yet. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. All in the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro. ***These Renewed phones are refurbished and tested to ensure full functionality. They come with a generic charger in generic packaging. Renewed phones do not come with headphones, SIM-card or original packaging. They are covered under a 90-day seller warranty.

This device is locked to Boost Mobile only and not compatible with any other carrier.

The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (“Made for iPhone”) Certified.

Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length.

Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.

Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.