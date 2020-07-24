Apple iPhone 11 is now being made in India, could get a price cut soon

Apple has started manufacturing the iPhone 11 in India. The information comes Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal who took to Twitter to confirm the development. It comes just nine months after Apple started the assembly line for the iPhone XR in the country.

Significant boost to Make in India! Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 11 in India, bringing a top-of-the-line model for the first time in the country.https://t.co/yjmKYeFCpL — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) July 24, 2020

The local assembly of iPhone 11 will allow Apple to avoid a 20 percent tax that it is needed to pay for importing the handset from its global manufacturing facilities. We expect Apple to provide iPhone 11 at discounted rates during the Amazon Prime sale on August 6-7. The handset is already mentioned on the Prime Day page.

Apple’s suppliers including Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron are all presently making huge investments in the Indian market.The expansion of consumer demand has lately attracted Apple and its suppliers to India.