Apple iPadOS 14 brings redesigned apps and Scribble for Pencil

Alongside the latest version of its smartphone platform Apple also brought a brand new iPadOS today. In addition to the brand new resizable widgets that it shares with iOS 14, the tablet platform is sold with redesigned indigenous apps that produce better usage of the extra available screen space.

The search functionality has been overhauled, while Siri and the in-call screen have been tweaked so they work with top of other apps instead of overpowering the entire screen. Those utilising the Apple Pencil will arguably benefit the absolute most as it gets the new Scribble functionality that lets you manage handwriting the exact same you do typed text.

Apps such as Photos, Files and Music all get sidebars that accelerate navigation and let you jump through various areas of their UI much faster and give you usage of relevant functionality on each screen.











Some of the redesigned native apps

Search is currently working out of each and every part of the UI and it got a much expanded reach. You can now search for apps, but also content within them. And you should check facts or initiate web searches without going through not exactly as many screens as before.

When you get a call you will no further see the ringing screen replace whatever you were doing. Instead you will get a discrete notification at the top of your screen that you could still use to answer or reject the call. And it works for 3rd party apps such as for example Skype too  not only for the calls from your own iPhone.

But arguably the absolute most innovative bit about iPad OS 14 is Scribble. It allows you to convert handwritten text to typed text and then manage it easily. It recognizes letters, shapes and can even support multiple languages at the same time. Scribble also lets you start searches or make notes by simply writing over any text field  your iPad will convert the written text for you automatically.

The developer preview of iPadOS 14 can be obtained to Apple Developer Program members starting today, and a public beta will soon be available to iPadOS users the following month.

The final version will be available this fall to iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.