Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inch (128GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Cellular) MLQ32LL/A 2016 Model, Space Gray (Renewed)



Price: $380.00

(as of Aug 10,2020 18:50:01 UTC – Details)



Apple returns to the classic iPad form factor with the gold 9.7″ iPad Pro. The display features a 2048 x 1536 resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi). Using a DCI-P3 color space, the iPad Pro display provides a wider color gamut than standard sRGB displays. And with more available colors, the images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail. The Retina Display delivers greater contrast, more uniform brightness, and improved energy efficiency through photo alignment technology, an oxide TFT panel, display lamination, an anti-reflective coating, and a variable refresh rate. The iPad Pro also features True Tone display, which uses advanced four-channel ambient light sensors to dynamically adjust white balance and brightness.

Renewed products look and work like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers, which typically perform a full diagnostic test, replacement of any defective parts, and a thorough cleaning process. Packaging and accessories may be generic. All products on Amazon Renewed come with a minimum 90-day supplier-backed warranty.