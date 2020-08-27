Apple iPad Air manual leaks to reveal side-mounted Touch ID

A dripped user manual for the upcoming iPad Air exposes a number of functions and bits about the style. The manual itself remains in Spanish and originates from the Eurasian Economic Commission as part of the registration procedure.





Shots of the user manual

Judging by a few of the images from the user manual, we can state that the brand-new iPad Air will feel and look a lot like the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018 with super-thin bezels however rather of Face ID, the gadget will embrace Touch ID.

The finger print reader is stated to be incorporated into the power button on the best side, making this the very first side-mounted Touch ID on an Apple gadget. It enters line with previous reports about Apple preparing a gadget with a finger print reader incorporated into the power button.







More shots of the user manual

Additionally, the images reveal that the back will have contact pins which leads us to think that it will work with the Magic Keyboard foriPad Pros It’s not too improbable to presume that the Apple Pencil will be supported too.

Source ( in CHinese)