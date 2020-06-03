Apple iPad Air 4 to come with 11 display and USB-C

A brand new report circulating Chinese media claims that Apple is trying to carry a radical change to its iPad Air by growing the display dimension to 11-inches and changing the Lighting port with a Type-C connector. The report comes from unnamed Apple suppliers and claims the upcoming Air will function an analogous design to the present 11-inch iPad Pro with slim bezels and probably Touch ID. The latter half continues to be not confirmed so were not holding our breath.

Apple has been following a coverage of accelerating its iPad display sizes for the previous years so the brand new claims make sense. The newest report additionally mentions the iPad Air 4 will make the most of the Apple A13 Bionic chipset discovered within the iPhone 11 lineup and and new iPhone SE.

We not too long ago discovered that LG is ramping up iPad LCD manufacturing due to rising demand for tablets throughout the pandemic. There’s additionally no phrase on when the brand new Air is scheduled to arrive.

Last month we additionally got here throughout a report which claims {that a} new 10.8 iPad Pro is due to arrive within the second half of this 12 months whereas an all-new 9 iPad Mini is acknowledged to arrive in 2021.

Source (in Chinese)