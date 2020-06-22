Apple introduces macOS Big Sur with redesigned UI and updated apps

Apple has announced macOS Big Sur, the latest iteration of their desktop operating-system. The era brings with it a whole new UI and significant changes to some of its key apps.

Front and center is the update to the UI. Named after just one more landmark in California, Big Sur features one of the most comprehensive changes to the macOS design considering that the release of Mac OS X. We have application windows with new color schemes, transparency effects, and rounded corners, translucent menu bar, full-height sidebar, a brand new floating dock, and a complete new pair of app icons. There are new sliders, checkboxes, redesigned sheets, updated sounds, and updated symbols and iconography everywhere. Buttons appear and disappear on application windows as required and menu bar items are now more spaced out. The entire UI looks significantly updated when this is assembled and personally I think it looks quite stunning.









Control Center  Notification Center

Big Sur also features an all-new Control Center, similar in look and feel to that particular found on iOS. You may also drag out some of the items here to pin to your menu bar for quicker access without having to reduce the Control Center. There’s also a brand new Notification Center, which can now be invoked by clicking the clock in the corner. Here we have iOS-style notifications and also a brand new widget interface inspired by iOS 14.

macOS Big Sur also features improvements to its core applications. Safari now features a new start page with customizable background pictures and sections like Reading List and iCloud Tabs similar to other popular browsers. Safari is now able to also detect when you’re on a page with non-native language and offer to translate it for you personally. The tab UI has additionally been changed with increased tab density, page previews on hover, and capability to close several tabs at the same time.

Safari has become also faster than before, with Apple claiming as much as 50% faster performance than Chrome on frequently visited websites. It also has better battery life, with as much as 3 hours more of streaming videos and as much as an hour longer of web browsing in comparison to Chrome or Firefox.

Apple has also improved extension support, which allows developers to bring inside their extensions from other browsers, which can be found on the Mac App Store. Apple has built-in enhanced privacy features for these extensions, preventing how much access they have to important computer data. You can choose to allow an extension to have access for just one day, for just one particular site, or all the time.

Other new security features in Safari include a new Privacy Report button, which will show which trackers are being blocked by the browser. The browser also checks your saved passwords to see if they were involved in a data breach.











Messages in macOS Big Sur

Messages on macOS Big Sur gets the same improvements that it did with iOS 14, including the capability to pin your preferred contacts at the very top, and a redesigned search feature. Users can now also access effects like balloons and confetti for their messages and create Memoji, two features that previously could only be performed on iOS. There’s also a new photo picker and GIF and image search. Lastly, we also obtain the new group messaging features introduced in iOS 14.

It’s the exact same story with Maps, which includes also been updated to feature the same pair of changes because the iOS 14 version, including Guides for exploring places where you can use guides from other users or create your own, Look Around for a 360-degree view of destinations and indoor maps of airports and shopping malls, and cycling and electric vehicle trips can now be routed on a Mac and sent directly to your iPhone.

Apple also finally announced that the Mac platform will soon be transitioning to its own ARM-based A-series custom processors. The company outlined features such as for example Universal 2, which will allow developers to create or recompile apps to operate on both ARM and Intel-based Macs, Rosetta 2 for running x86 based apps on the upcoming ARM-based Macs, Virtualization for running other operating systems within macOS and finally having the ability to run iOS and iPadOS apps on the Mac.

Apple’s custom silicon-based Macs will ship by the end of 2020 with the transition fully completing by 2022. Meanwhile, Apple will continue steadily to launch and support Intel-based Macs. The company will undoubtedly be selling a dev kit that includes a Mac mini running the Apple A12Z Bionic with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD along with most of the required computer software tools for developers to start out building or recompiling apps for the ARM platform.

macOS Big Sur will be coming later this season in fall. It will soon be supported by MacBook (2015 and older), MacBook Air (2013 and later), MacBook Pro (Late 2013 and later), Mac mini (2014 and later), iMac (2014 and later), iMac Pro, and Mac Pro (2013 and later). You will find the full set of changes here.

