Apple HomePod: Everything to Know Before Buying in India

Apple introduced its HomePod good speaker to India final month — over two years after its debut in the US, UK, and Australia in February 2018. The HomePod is designed as Apple’s reply to the Amazon Echo and Google Nest vary of good audio system. However, identical to many different Apple units, it isn’t meant for everybody and is focused at a distinct segment viewers. The good speaker by Apple is predicated across the firm’s Siri voice assistant, which helps you to use voice instructions to carry out sure duties and play music. It options an array of microphones to detect your voice from any a part of a room. There are additionally a number of audio system to ship a room-filling audio expertise.

The Apple HomePod formally carries a price ticket of Rs. 19,900 in India. This is decrease than the $299 (roughly Rs. 22,600) value at the moment relevant in the US, although it is typically discounted now. The India value of the HomePod places it proper up towards the Amazon Echo Studio, which was launched final 12 months at Rs. 22,999. So how good is the HomePod when it comes to the good speaker expertise? Also, is it an adjunct value shopping for for Apple followers in India — if not for all audiophiles? Read on to get solutions to all these and plenty of different questions you might need concerning the HomePod.

Apple HomePod design and specs

Before getting deeper into the expertise, let’s check out the design and specs of the Apple HomePod. The machine is as fantastically crafted as some other Apple product and may subtly mix in with any a part of your private home. Its cylindrical form and mesh cloth protecting make it seem like a beautiful piece of {hardware} even when not in use. Moreover, the speaker is 172mm tall and 142mm extensive, which helps you to place it on desk, shelf, or TV stand in your front room or bed room.

The HomePod weighs 2.5kg which is lighter than the three.86kg Echo Studio. Of course, you will not be carrying the HomePod round a lot after discovering an appropriate spot to place it in. The base has a rubbery end that helps hold the speaker securely in place.

As for specs, the HomePod makes use of Apple’s A8 processor, developed for the iPhone 6, to run everything including Siri responses. There’s an array of seven tweeters, every with its personal amplifier, and a high-excursion woofer with a 20mm diaphragm. There are additionally six microphones positioned such that they’ll choose up your voice instructions from any route. A touch-sensitive panel on the highest of the speaker is used to management every little thing. The HomePod makes use of Wi-Fi 802.1ac and Bluetooth 5 for connectivity.

Apple HomePod includes a touch-sensitive panel on the highest

We’ve been testing the Apple HomePod for over two weeks to perceive its key execs and cons from the angle of an Indian purchaser, so listed here are the solutions to some frequent questions.

Are there any variations between the Apple HomePod launched in India and what’s out there in the US? Apple hasn’t made any main adjustments to the HomePod bought in India in contrast to what was initially launched in the US. However, when you’re extraordinarily observant, you’ll discover that the India model would not have a braided energy cable. When we checked with Apple, the corporate couldn’t affirm a motive for this. How lengthy does it take to arrange the HomePod? Setup solely takes a few minutes. All you want is to plug your HomePod into an influence socket after which carry a suitable iPhone or iPad shut to it. The HomePod will recognise it and duplicate your Apple ID particulars and preferences over routinely. You’ll get on-screen prompts that you simply want to faucet one-by-one to full the setup course of. It’s even simpler than organising a sensible TV, and is comparable to the way you get began with any latest new Apple product. The setup course of for the HomePod is much better than what you may get with an Amazon Echo or Google Nest machine. Apple HomePod offers a simple setup to iPhone customers Do I would like to make any changes to optimise the audio expertise on the HomePod? No, you do not want to do something after organising your HomePod. It makes use of its microphones to routinely sense the size of your room and its relative place, and can use this to ship you an optimum sound. Apple calls this “Spatial Awareness.” We had been ready to get pleasure from a room-filling sound expertise in a 15×10-foot room, with soothing lows and mids in addition to crisp highs. However, you do not get an adjustable equaliser to tweak the sound profile as per your preferences. You can manually regulate EQ settings in the Apple Music app or no matter different music app or supply machine that you simply use with the HomePod, although. Do I would like to go shut to the HomePod for it to perceive my instructions? Apple has supplied highly effective sufficient microphones that do not require you to come very shut to the HomePod to converse with Siri or management your music. While Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant on our Amazon Echo and Google Nest units would generally fail to perceive what we had been saying when standing in completely different elements of our room, due to ambient noise and music that was taking part in from a TV in the identical room, we discovered that the HomePod was ready to catch most of our instructions with none noticeable delay. Will the HomePod perceive my accent? Yes, Siri has been skilled to perceive what folks say in easy English, even with an Indian accent. We requested a number of folks of various age teams to attempt utilizing Siri, and the outcomes had been acceptable for all of them. Does the HomePod work solely with Apple units or can it’s related to an Android cellphone as nicely? You want an iPhone, iPad, or iPod contact to arrange your HomePod. The record of suitable fashions contains the iPhone 5s and later, all iPad Pros, iPad (fifth technology), iPad Air and later, iPad mini 2 and later, and iPod contact (sixth technology). The machine that you simply’re connecting along with your HomePod additionally wants to run at the least iOS 13.3.1. Once related and configured, you may play audio tracks out of your good TV or MacBook by way of AirPlay. There’s no official assist for Android customers, although. You can not use Bluetooth to pair laptops, smartphones, or different supply units, and there aren’t any bodily inputs. Is an Apple Music subscription wanted to play music on the HomePod? The HomePod requires an Apple Music subscription for you to have the opportunity to use its full music performance. This means you could’t ask Siri to stream your favorite music tracks if you do not have Apple Music. At least that is now out there at Rs. 99 a month, and Apple says its assortment contains over 60 million songs and tens of 1000’s of playlists. You can even use AirPlay to stream music saved in your native Apple Music library, or from apps equivalent to Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, or YouTube Music on a suitable machine. You can even ask Siri in your HomePod to play music saved in your native library. Apple HomePod requires an Apple Music subscription to ship you a full-fledged expertise Can I play songs from a third-party app equivalent to Amazon Prime Music, Gaana, Spotify, or YouTube Music on the HomePod? Yes, you may play songs from any third-party app, however solely by way of AirPlay. You cannot ask Siri to play your favorite music from a third-party app. This implies that if you need to use voice instructions to play a specific observe, you should have to use Apple Music. This is not like how one can play music immediately from third-party apps together with Amazon Prime Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and YouTube Music on an Amazon Echo or Google Nest speaker. Even Siri on the iPhone allows you to play music from third-party apps. Does Siri on the HomePod perceive Hindi? No, Siri would not perceive any Indic language together with Hindi but. With the iOS 13.3.1 replace in late January, Apple launched assist for Indian English Siri voices on the HomePod. There isn’t any phrase on when or whether or not Hindi assist can be added. You ought to choose an Amazon Echo or a Google Nest when you would like to use Hindi instructions. However, the HomePod does at the moment assist Cantonese, French, German, Mandarin, and Spanish. Can I ask the HomePod to play a people or regional music? The HomePod, by way of its Siri integration and Apple Music assist, is able to accurately recognising the names of many common Indian albums, songs, and singers. We succeeded in asking Siri on the HomePod to play a number of Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, and Punjabi songs. It was additionally ready to perceive singer names equivalent to Bir Singh, Dijit Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira, Shreya Ghoshal, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Tarsem Jassar, and PB Sreenivas. Similarly, we had been profitable when asking it to play tracks together with Awara Hoon, Baapu Tere Karke, Ivan Yaara Magano, and Phire Elam Dure Giye. Does the HomePod permit controlling music with voice instructions? Yes, you may ask your HomePod to go forwards or backwards, and pause or play a music utilizing your voice instructions. You can even regulate the quantity by telling Siri on the HomePod what you need. Can I management music manually as nicely? The contact panel on the HomePod allows you to management your music manually. There are quantity buttons that seem once you’re taking part in a music or talking with somebody on a cellphone name. You can faucet the panel to pause or play a observe, double-tap to go to the subsequent observe, and triple-tap to go to the earlier observe. Apple HomePod offers handbook quantity controls whereas taking part in an audio Can the HomePod be used as a sensible voice assistant, and may it reply on a regular basis family questions? Yes, you may ask Siri in your HomePod concerning the present climate, close by locations, or any normal information questions that you simply might need. It makes use of the Internet to present solutions to most of your questions immediately. Can I ask the HomePod to set an alarm or a reminder? Yes, you may ask Siri on the HomePod to set an alarm or timer. You can even set a reminder for a selected process after enabling the Personal Requests option utilizing the Home app in your iPhone or iPad. Does the HomePod assist contextual replies? Siri does assist contextual replies, which implies you may ask follow-up questions to some extent based mostly on the solutions to a earlier query. The function is at the moment fairly restricted in scope, although. Does the HomePod permit me to ship or obtain messages? You can definitely ask Siri in your HomePod to ship a message or learn what you’ve got obtained. To ship a brand new message, all you want to do is say, “Hey Siri, send a message to [contact name].” You can then converse your message. After that, Siri will ask you when you’re prepared to ship it to your contact. The HomePod additionally allows you to hear your messages learn out to you. However, it would not present any alerts once you obtain a brand new message. In addition to textual content messages, Siri on the HomePod additionally works with third-party apps together with Skype for iPhone and WhatsApp. Can I make cellphone calls utilizing the HomePod? Yes, you may ask Siri in your HomePod to make a cellphone name for you. You can even reply your calls immediately on the HomePod, and you may verify for missed calls in your cellphone. Further, you may ask Siri to play your most up-to-date voicemail. It is, nevertheless, vital to spotlight that the HomePod would not make any sound when a cellphone name comes in, identical to you do not get notified of any new messages until you have already got your cellphone on you. Also, you will not have the opportunity to use an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) that requires keypad enter out of your facet. Does the HomePod present notification alerts? No, identical to with messages and cellphone calls, the HomePod would not assist iPhone system audio. This implies that when you get an electronic mail or message on an app equivalent to Slack or WhatsApp in your iPhone, you will not get its notification alert out of your HomePod. Can the HomePod be related to a tool utilizing a wired connection? No, Apple hasn’t supplied any ports — not even a 3.5mm audio enter — to allow you to plug something into the HomePod utilizing a cable. Can I join to the HomePod by way of Bluetooth? Apple has supplied Bluetooth connectivity on the HomePod, however that is restricted to its proprietary options. This implies that you can not use the HomePod as a Bluetooth speaker. Can the HomePod be used to management good units? Apple has built-in HomePackage assist into the HomePod to allow you to management supported good lights, switches, followers, and sensors utilizing voice instructions. You can even arrange routines by way of the Shortcuts app in your iPhone or iPad to let the HomePod execute sequences of actions routinely. That mentioned, the record of HomePackage-supported units is proscribed when relative to good units that assist Alexa and Google Assistant. Can I take away or exchange the HomePod’s energy cable? The cable out there with the HomePod will not be formally detachable, however there are some tales on the Web that describe methods to take away it. We do not advocate you to achieve this as this can void your official guarantee. You will want to go to an Apple service centre if in case you have any bother with the cable. Is there a means to arrange a number of customers on the HomePod? Apple has supplied a HomePod multiuser option in sure markets that lets customers arrange the speaker as a household machine, and permits Siri to personalise experiences for up to six customers. However, this function is not but out there in India when utilizing the “English (India)” language setting. Apple HomePod has a multiuser choice, but it surely’s but to be out there for Indian customers Can I stop Siri on the HomePod from listening to me on a regular basis? Yes, you may disable Siri on the HomePod by saying “Hey Siri, stop listening!”, or by way of the Home app. There isn’t any devoted swap on the HomePod to do that. Once you’ve got deactivated Siri, you may solely restore it utilizing the Home app in your iPhone or iPad. Can I see my historical past of Siri interactions? Apple hasn’t applied any means to allow you to take a look at your historical past of interactions with Siri. You can ask the assistant to repeat what was mentioned to it final, however that is restricted to a couple of minutes. Is there a means to delete my interactions with Siri by way of the HomePod? Yes, you may delete your Siri interactions by way of the HomePod by going to Siri History> Delete Siri History from the HomePod settings in your Home app. Can I pair two HomePod audio system to get stereo sound? Yes, Apple has applied stereo pairing on the HomePod by way of AirPlay 2. This permits a 3D surround-sound expertise.

Verdict

The Apple HomePod might be a helpful companion for iPhone and Apple Music customers who want a sensible speaker priced beneath Rs. 20,000. Sound output is nice, and it does have a number of good options. It cannot be a substitute for a soundbar or Bluetooth speaker, and it will not work seamlessly with non-Apple units or companies.

However, if you do not need your self to lock in the Apple ecosystem, or have a extra restricted price range, you may go for the Amazon Echo or Google Nest audio system, which have wider assist for third-party units and companies, and are extra versatile.

