Apple hits back at Matt Hancock over claims tracing app can’t detect distances

Matt Hancock is facing a fresh storm over the failed NHS contact tracing app today as Apple dismissed his claims that its version does not detect distances well.

The tech giant also said it wasn’t consulted over the Health Secretary’s statement last night which they would now work together to build up software, based on The Times.

The clash came after Mr Hancock humiliatingly admitted that the NHSX app, once hailed by ministers as crucial to ending lockdown, had been abandoned.

The pc software, originally promised for mid-May, was not able to spot 25 per cent of nearby Android users and a staggering 96 per cent of iPhones in a trial on the Isle of Wight.

Meanwhile, the Apple and Google technology can spot 99 per cent of close contacts using any kind of smartphone — but Mr Hancock said it can’t reliably tell how far away they are.

At the Downing Street briefing last night the Cabinet minister appeared to point the finger at Apple, saying: ‘Our app will not work because Apple will not change their system’.

But an Apple spokesman told The Times that it wasn’t informed of the announcement or consulted on the program to come together.

‘We don’t know what they mean by this hybrid model. They have not spoken to us about this,’ the spokesman said.

On the idea that its version was less accurate at measuring distance than the government’s NHSX model, the spokesman said: ‘It is difficult to understand what these claims are while they haven’t spoken to us.

‘But the app has been downloaded by six million in 24 hours in Germany, the Italians have experienced it going since Monday, the Dutch government and Irish government have it, and there has been no issue about proximity detection.’

In a round of interviews this morning, schools minister Nick Gibb was not able to confirm whether a contract have been signed between the Government and Google and Apple to develop the contact-tracing app.

Asked if a deal to develop the app had been completed with the tech giants, the school standards minister told Sky News: ‘Well, that is clearly a matter for (Health Secretary Matt Hancock).

‘He’s working with Google and Apple, I do not know the details of the contracts that they have.’

He added: ‘What I recognize is that individuals are working with Google and Apple to iron out these issues with the system to produce it robust and accurate in how it tracks and traces.’

Mr Gibb said there was no point rolling out something that then fails.

He said: ‘We want ambitious plans to track and trace, and that’s what the app is about, nonetheless it has to be properly tested.

‘There’s no point in rolling out something that then fails because what you’re asking visitors to do when they’re contacted by the tracers would be to self-isolate and also you have to be in a position to trust the info.’

Officials refused to reveal the amount of money has been spent on the now-scrapped NHSX app.

Mr Hancock, appearing along side the head of NHS ensure that you trace Baroness Dido Harding, could not say when an tracking app would be ready – amid claims it will not be rolled-out until the cold weather.

‘We’re perhaps not going to put a date onto it… But I’m confident we shall get there,’ he said.

Apple and Google announced on April 10 that they would join forces to produce the technology, by which time the NHS had already started work. All parties put their software in to action around a month later, in mid-May.

Developers in the NHS will now work alongside the tech giants to try and roll its detection software and the NHS app’s distance-measuring ability — which they said was notably better — together to produce a hybrid app that actually works.

The Labour Party said ‘precious time and money’ have been wasted in the app fiasco, which represented further ‘poor management’ of the Covid-19 crisis, which has seen more than 42,000 Brits die of the disease.

Here’s how a NHS contact tracing app fell apart:

When applied to iPhones the NHS app went in to background mode and stopped recording nearby phones;

As a result it only were able to detect four % of possible contacts for Apple phone users. In contrast, it detected 75 per cent for Android phone users;

The technology produced by Apple and Google could detect 99 per cent of nearby phones, officials said, but cannot say how close they actually were;

Health bosses said the Apple/Google technology couldn’t differentiate somebody 3m (9’8′) away making use of their phone inside their hand from someone 1m (3’3′) away with it in their pocket;

Officials now desire to merge both, to have Apple/Google’s detection capability with the NHSX app’s ability to calculate distance.

The NHS app has faced a series of setbacks since ministers announced it absolutely was being developed, with experts raising serious privacy concerns, others saying it wouldn’t work in crowded tower blocks where people are now living in close proximity, and constant delays putting back its launch date at first by weeks and then months.

But senior politicians have stuck by the technology and promised it might come to fruition.

Mr Hancock told BBC Breakfast in May that it might be an ‘incredibly important part’ of Britain’s fight against herpes.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly said the ensure that you trace system, with the app as a central part of it, would be ‘world-beating’.

The debacle has prompted renewed speculation about Mr Hancock’s position within the next reshuffle.

One Government source acknowledged the episode was a ‘shambles’, adding: ‘He has overpromised and under-delivered and we have seen too much of that.’