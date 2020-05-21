Apple has moved some AirPods Pro manufacturing from China to Vietnam

Some Apple AirPods Pro situations currently claim the earphones are set up in Vietnam, according to a Twitter user, numerous records on the MacRumors forums, and also one Verge staffer that lately bought a set, suggesting the firm might be decreasing its dependence on Chinese manufacturing (via MacRumors). Typically, AirPods Pro systems have a message on the back of the instance that states the gadget was set up in China.

Here’s a picture of what the brand-new message appears like:

Photo by Kara Verlaney/ The Verge

Apple notoriously puts together a big bulk of its items inChina But the firm has revealed rate of interest in, and also also made large international financial investments towards, expanding itsmanufacturing That’s partially due to the results of the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to the continuous profession battle in between the United States and also China that enforced tolls on some Apple items and also parts and also taxedCEO Tim Cook’s lobbying efforts with the Trump administration As much back as 2017, Apple started setting up some apple iphone designs in India, as well.

In February, as an example, Apple provided an unusual capitalist note stating that the globally apple iphone supply would be “temporarily constrained” as its manufacturing companions in China ramped back up amidst the episode. Nikkei reported last July that Apple was thinking about relocating some of its manufacturing to Vietnam due to the profession battle too.

It’s uncertain what percent of AirPods Pro are produced in Vietnam or if Apple strategies to make even more items in the nation. However, The Information reported on Tuesday that it intends to make use of manufacturing facilities in Vietnam to produce a set of as-of-yet-unannounced over-ear earphones, though Apple is obviously going to manufacture some of the earphones in China too.

Apple did not respond to an ask for remark.