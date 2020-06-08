Apple Granted Synthetic Group Selfies Patent, Allowing Users to Take Virtual Group Selfies Remotely

Apple has been granted a patent by the united states Patent and Trademark Office for creating synthetic group selfies that allow users to develop a group selfie even when they’re in different locations. This comes at a time when people have been working from home, avoiding stepping out of their domiciles to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Apple apparently first filed for the patent two years ago to ease the process of taking a group selfies that needs the right framing, background, and folks standing in the right place.

As per a report by Patently Apple, the patent involves a computing device that may create a synthetic group selfie.

What is really a synthetic group selfie?

A synthetic group selfie is really a composition of individual selfies from different sources or participants which are merged together into a single group image. These individual selfies could be stored video pictures, live streaming images, or still images, according to the report. The computing device (most likely an iPhone) stores the generated synthetic group selfie in a way that the participants can modify the arrangement of individual selfies within the synthetic group selfie. Simply put, each participant can rearrange the placement of people in the selfie, just in case they want to bring themselves to leading, after the group selfie has been generated.

Essentially, each individual will take a selfie on the phone that will then take away the background and send it to one phone to be assembled into a virtual group selfie. The patent also states that the participants may use this feature even when they’re nearby as well as in the exact same location. The phones uses AirDrop like feature to send photos to the key device.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, this patent from Apple was filed 2 yrs ago to ease the method of taking group selfies. As of now, it’s unclear if and when this feature will soon be rolled out.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.