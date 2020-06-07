Apple granted patent for software that would let you take socially distant group selfies

Apple has just been granted a patent for software that would generate “synthetic group selfies,” which as Protocol points out, is actually a way to take group selfies for social media marketing even if you’re trying to stay socially distant from your friends.

According to the patent application (first discovered by Patently Apple), an Apple device user (it’s unclear whether the feature would be accessible on iPads, iPhones, or both) could invite the others to take part in a group selfie, and the software would arrange them together in a single image. The selfie could include still photos, stored video images, or live streaming images. Users could keep the initial selfie plus the group version, and the initial user and recipients of the group image could modify the selfie, for instance, putting themselves in a different position in the group.

Here’s what it would look like, in line with the patent application:

Even though the concept of a socially-distant selfie seems perfect for a moment when there’s a worldwide pandemic restricting social gatherings, it’s a safe bet that the style wasn’t developed specifically with the current situation in mind; Apple first filed for the patent in 2018 plus it was just granted June 2nd.

Of course, as is definitely the case with patents, the standard caveats apply: there’s no indication when or how Apple might choose the software, or whether synthetic group selfies will ever turn into a thing.