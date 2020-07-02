Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook CEOs will testify before Congress

The CEOs of Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google will testify before Congress later this month to answer questions linked to its broad antitrust investigation of Big Tech. The plans were first reported by Kara Swisher, before a spokesperson for the House Judiciary Committee confirmed the plans to The New York Times. Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet/Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos have all consented to testify.

News of the July hearing marks a significant part of the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee’s inquiry, which is investigating different so-called abuses by each of the four companies. For Google, the discussion has centered on its control of the ad market, however for Facebook the focus has been its acquisitions. Apple’s App Store policies have born the brunt of its antitrust scrutiny, while Amazon’s treatment of third-party sellers will be examined.

While tech leaders have appeared before Congress before, the gathering of the four horsemen of the Techopolypse ought to be an epic show. But that is only when the lawmakers do their job and ask pointed questions concerning the true impact of their power on competition. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) July 1, 2020

The House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust investigation was initially announced in June 2019. It made formal document requests of the big tech businesses last September. The committee has already hosted a number of panels with smaller companies like Sonos, Tile, and Basecamp, during which these businesses alleged to have now been harmed by the monopolistic practices of the big tech businesses. The NYT notes that the committee is regarded as nearing the conclusion of its investigation.

Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai have each already testified before Congress, nonetheless it will be described as a first time for Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. The exact date and format for the hearings — held personally or virtually — continues to be undecided.

Beyond its antitrust investigation, the committee is also more likely to ask about other major dilemmas at the businesses, like hate speech on Facebook and Google’s YouTube division, along with Amazon’s treatment of warehouse workers, The New York Times notes.

The Judiciary Commitee’s antitrust investigation is not the only real regulatory battle Big Tech is currently facing in the United States. The Federal Trade Commission has announced an investigation in to the acquisitions created by the big tech businesses, and the Justice Department and 50 lawyers general from US states and territories are also conducting antitrust probes of their particular. Internationally, EU regulators are conducting their own investigations.