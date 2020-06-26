Apple gets COVID-19 savvy with Apple Watch and Memojis

One of the primary traces of protection in opposition to the coronavirus is washing your palms. With that in thoughts, Apple will add a feature to the upcoming watchOS 7 that checks your handwashing hygiene. The replace will use the Apple Watch’s movement sensors, microphone, and machine studying to know whenever you’re washing up.

When the Watch detects hand washing, a 20-second countdown will begin. It may also encourage customers to maintain washing in the event that they’ve stopped earlier than the 20-second mark. There may also be a reminder to clean your palms whenever you’ve returned residence.

While which will really feel like overkill to some, Apple is more and more focusing the Watch – by far, the main smartwatch worldwide, in keeping with IDC – on monitoring your well being.

The Apple Watch can already monitor coronary heart charges, hold monitor of menstrual cycles, and let individuals know if noise ranges might affect their listening to, amongst different well being options. If somebody has sort 1 or sort 2 diabetes, there are apps akin to Dexcom G6 that may examine the degrees on their glucose monitor out of your Watch.

These options will be added to the Watch face in order that they’re entrance and heart all through the day.

Additionally, Apple introduced that new Memoji in iOS 14 will be custom-made with face masks.

Memoji is an animated avatar that you would be able to personalize by including facial expressions which are much like your individual. Memoji can be utilized for stickers that seem in iMessage, movies, or profiles, amongst different makes use of.

States akin to California and Massachusetts require face masks in public, so including this characteristic needs to be welcomed by Apple Memoji customers in these states.

Apple may also add 20 extra hairstyles, headwear and different choices and three new Memoji stickers for iMessage: a hug, fist bump, and a blushing gesture.

