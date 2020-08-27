Apple Fortnite players left behind in new update



Fortnite’s most current update has a prominent Marvel superheroes occasion – however not on Apple devices





People who play Fortnite on Apple Macs, iPhones and iPads are to be left out from the video game’s most currentupdate

It follows the weeks-long intensifying row in between the 2 business, which resulted in Fortnite being pulled from Apple’s App Store.

Mac computer systems, which do not utilize the App Store, are likewise now impacted.

Fortnite’s updates typically make sweeping modifications to the video game and Thursday’s presents a collaboration with Marvel comics superheroes, to name a few things.

Game advancement

Epic Games president Tim Sweeney blamed Apple’s strategy to pull access to designer tools on 28 August, the day after the new season starts.

“Apple has said they will revoke all of Epic’s Apple SDK [software development kit] access for game development on Friday,” he said

“If they do that, we won’t be able to update Fortnite on Mac.”

Current variations of the Mac os attempt to stop users opening any apps not examined by …