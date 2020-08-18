Apple fires back at Epic: ‘We won’t make an exception’

Apple has actually reacted to Epic Games’ newest salvo in the continuous conflict in between the 2 business. Epic had actually stated that Apple is threatening to withdraw its access to iOS and Mac designer tools by eliminating it from the Apple Developer Program unless it cuts a rule-violating payment processing alternative that it snuck into Fortnite.

“We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the Store,” Apple states in a declaration toThe Verge “The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers.”

Here’s the complete declaration: