Apple fires back at Epic Games, saying it sought ‘side’ deal on Fortnite fee

Apple fired back at Epic Games in their battle over the iPhone maker’s app costs, saying the video game designer’s manager sought an unique “side” deal that would basically overthrow how the App Store works.

“Having decided that it would rather enjoy the benefits of the App Store without paying for them, Epic has breached its contracts with Apple, using its own customers and Apple’s users as leverage,” Apple stated in a court filing Friday.

Epic is set to ask a federal court on Monday to force Apple to bring back the Fortnite app to the App Store, and obstruct the business from cutting off Epic’s designer tools and restricting its capability to supply essential graphics innovation to other apps. Apple is prompting a judge in Oakland, Calif., to turn down Epic’s demand.

The conflict is forming up into a significant antitrust face-off as friction in between designers and Apple has actually been developing for more than a year. Developers have actually been significantly calling out Apple’s App Store fee policies and guidelines, grumbling they are unjust and only advantage the business’s own services.

Apple has actually stated Epic made problem for itself by providing consumers a method to straight purchase products for Fortnite and prevent the App Store costs. Apple stated it will not flex its guidelines for Epic.

Epic Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney …

