Apple Fire: Over 7,000 people evacuated in Southern California

The fire started Friday soon prior to 5 p.m. PST, according to CNN affiliate KABC-TV No injuries have actually been reported.

A single household house and 2 sheds were damaged by the fire, the fire department tweeted

.

Evacuation centers have actually been established at regional hotels and at Beaumont High School, fire department spokesperson Rob Roseen informed CNN.

All evacuation centers will impose Covid-19 procedures such as temperature level screenings upon entry, masks and social distancing, Roseen stated.