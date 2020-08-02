Apple Fire: Over 7,000 people evacuated in Southern California

The fire started Friday soon prior to 5 p.m. PST, according toCNN affiliate KABC-TV No injuries have actually been reported.
A single household house and 2 sheds were damaged by the fire,the fire department tweeted
.
Evacuation centers have actually been established at regional hotels and at Beaumont High School, fire department spokesperson Rob Roseen informed CNN.
All evacuation centers will impose Covid-19 procedures such as temperature level screenings upon entry, masks and social distancing, Roseen stated.
As of Saturday night, the fire has burned about 12,000 acres and is 0% consisted of, according to the fire department. The reason for the blaze stays under examination.
There is increased capacity for plume development with fires this weekend since of hot temperature levels, extremely low humidities and onshore winds, according tothe National Weather Service
.