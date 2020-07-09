Apple expands independent repair program to Canada and Europe

Apple formally allowed independent retailers to repair your iPhone one 12 months in the past. The program first launched within the US and at the moment boasts over 700 areas which can be a part of 140 independent corporations.

Now the Independent Repair Provider Program is increasing to Canada and 32 nations in Europe. You shall be ready to view which corporations in your metropolis are licensed by Apple on this page (at the moment, it solely reveals US areas).

This program ensures that repair retailers will use real Apple components, instruments and repair manuals. Any firm that wishes to can be a part of totally free, coaching can be free. The coaching entails certifying the corporate’s technicians by way of a web based testing platform. The certifications are per gadget and are up to date yearly.

